Cariuma Releases Shoes in Very Peri, the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma has been named Pantone’s footwear partner for its Color of the Year. And like in years past, the company has created limited-edition takes of popular silhouettes in the hue.

This year, Cariuma will deliver limited-edition iterations of its consciously made the OCA Low and Catiba Pro shoes using Very Peri, a color Pantone described as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.” Pantone continued to state on its website that Veri Peri “blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.”

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family, encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time with it’s violet red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions,” Pantone Color Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman said in a statement.

Cariuma, a certified B-corp, employs high-end raw materials for its OCA Low, such as organic cotton canvas, natural rubber and recycled plastics. The materials also includes the brand’s cork and mamona oil insoles.

As for the Catiba Pro, the brand designed the skate shoe with comfort through long sessions in mind, and created the look with organic cotton canvas, premium suede, natural rubber and its cork and mamona oil insoles.

The limited-edition Pantone 2022 Color of the Year versions of the Cariuma OCA Low and Catiba Pro are available now via Cariuma.com and retail for $89 and $98, respectively. Cariuma delivered the OCA Low in two colorways: a predominantly off white look with hits of Very Peri and another with the color of the year as the dominating hue. As for the Catiba Pro, there is one iteration with the color of the year consuming most of the shoe. They are all available in men’s and women’s sizing.