Palace and Vans Cover Their Latest Collab With a Mushroom Graphic

Palace and Vans have teamed up for the second time on a new sneaker collection.

After delivering three Authentic collabs in June, the London-bred skate label and the Anaheim, CA-based skate brand have partnered again in the fall season to reimagine the classic Sk8-Hi silhouette.

The latest Palace x Vans Sk8-Hi “Shroom” collection consists of three new colorways including an off-white marshmallow look, a yellow-based makeup, and a blue and black color scheme. The upper features Palace branding with mushroom graphics strouting at the top of the text towards the midfoot while suede overlay panels appear on the eye stay, toe box, and heel tab. Adding to the look is a white stripe on the lateral sides, white shoelaces, and co-branded tongue tags. Completing the look is a standard white vulcanized midsole and waffle outsole.

Palace x Vans Sk8-Hi “Shroom” collection will be released this Friday at Vans.com, Palaceskateboards.com and at select Vans and Palace stores as well as in Japan on Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the sneakers has not been announced by both parties involved.

The Palace x Vans Sk8-Hi "Shroom" collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Palace isn’t the only brand that Vans partnered with for the first time this year. The skatewear brand has also teamed up with Bape to deliver a footwear and apparel capsule this month. The sneakers for the collab will include new iterations of the popular Sk8-Hi 38 DX and Authentic 44 DX silhouettes featuring Bape’s signature ABC camo.