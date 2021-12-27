Crocodiles Inspire Palace and Crocs’ Latest Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Crocs Classic Clog is arguably the most popular silhouette in 2021 as evident with it being recognized as the Shoe of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards last month. Before the year comes to an end, the brand will deliver another iteration of the clog. This time in collaboration with Palace Skateboards.

After delivering a clog collab in May, the London-based skateboarding label and the footwear brand are giving the acclaimed Classic Clog another look in the winter. Palace shared a detailed look at the style on its Instagram this week along with the collab’s release details, which confirmed that the pair will hit shelves before week’s end.

The latest take of the silhouette will play on the Crocs name with Palace’s Classic Clog collab donning a crocodile-inspired makeup. The entirety of the silhouette dons a khaki green color scheme that’s paired with a woodland camo graphic throughout the upper. In typical Crocs Clog fashion, the collab will come with several co-branded Jiblets for wearers to personalize the forefoot of the silhouette. Rounding out the look is Palace’s signature branding stamped on the heel of the interior.

The Palace x Crocs Classic Clog collab will be released in three separate instances this week starting this Friday at Palaceskateboards.com and at the Palace L.A. store at 11 a.m. PST. The collab will also be available this Saturday via WeChat at 11 a.m. CST as well as on Sunday at Palace Japan and online at 11 a.m. JST. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collab has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.