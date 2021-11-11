Oski’s Nike SB Dunk High ‘Shark’ Collab Is Getting a Sequel

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Oskar “Oski” Rozenberg-Hallberg and Nike Skateboarding have teamed up once again to give the popular SB Dunk High a shark-inspired look.

After releasing their initial Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” in December 2019, the Swedish skateboarder and the sportswear giant have partnered again to reimagine the collab in a new white-based makeup after images of the shoe were shared by sneaker leak social media account @Soelbyjc yesterday.

The forthcoming style is not much different from the duo’s previous SB Dunk High release but the most striking difference is the white leather upper instead of the stealthy black color scheme from their previous collab. There are some similarities between both iterations as seen with the co-branded tongue tags along with the shark overlay panels on the sides, which replaces the traditional Swoosh branding. Adding a touch of color to the collab is red stitching that appears on the midsole.

“I’ve always been intimidated of sharks,” Oski told Nike ahead of his initial SB Dunk High “Shark” collab’s release. “They look so brutal and they move so skillfully through the water. They are the kings of their environment in my eyes. One of my favorite animals and just really iconic looking. I feel like if you can do anything as effortless as a [shark] can swim, you’re doing it right.”

Although an early look at the unreleased Oski x Nike SB Dunk High “Shark” collab was shared by @Solebyjc, a release date for the shoe has not been announced by either the skateboarder or the brand.