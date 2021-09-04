Onitsuka Tiger Collaborates With ‘Cinderella’ on a New Twist on the Glass Slipper and an Immersive Event Experience

Onitsuka Tiger and Amazon Prime Video’s “Cinderella” are making dreams come true with a new sneaker inspired by the iconic glass slipper. The lifestyle brand has collaborated on shoes celebrating the movie starring Camila Cabello, which premiered yesterday.

Using the P-Trainer PRZM silhouette, the sneaker promotes the message of diversity and women’s empowerment that aligns with the musical. It’s an interpretation of the glass slipper that incorporates prismatic colors on the upper to create a mirror-like effect, a tiara on the heel top as a nod to the titular character, and co-branding on the tongue and insole. The special-edition sneakers are limited to 800 pairs and come with a special shoebox that are available at Onitsuka Tiger stores, online and Amazon Japan. The shoes retail for $200 on Onituskatiger.com.

Onitsuka Tiger x Cinderella. CREDIT: Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Along with the sneaker release, the partners have created a fairy tale activation running Sept. 4-5 in Los Angeles at The Grove. The Rebel Shop event is an immersive experience inspired by the film. Consumers have the chance to customize a pair of Onitsuka Tiger’s shoes to take home. The shop’s Fab Fairy Crew will help fans with design details that include airbrush techniques, silk laces, colorful patches and more. The first-come first-serve experience will have signup opportunities onsite at the shopping destination.