The Coveted Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Collaboration Is Restocking Soon

Three years ago, Virgil Abloh and Converse released their celebrated Off-White x Chuck 70 collaboration. For sneaker fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, they’ll have another opportunity to do so soon.
The footwear brand confirmed on its website that a limited restock of the coveted Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 collab is happening soon. The look of the collab is executed with a minimalistic white canvas upper and matching shoelaces but is elevated with the fashion label’s famed striped design wrapping around the entirely of the vulcanized tooling. Additional details include a bright orange zip-tie attached to the upper, co-branding printed on the medial side, and an orange outsole.
“We’ve had a slight change in schedule and will release a limited restock of Virgil Abloh’s take on the
Chuck 70 soon,” the product page of the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 collab said. “To stay notified, be sure to check back on this page or text ‘UPDATES’ to 75140.”
At the time of publication, a specific date for the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 restock has yet to be announced by the brands but the shoe will be available at Converse.com.
For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the restock, the 2018 version of the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 is available now on the resale market.
On StockX for instance, the pair at the time of publication is currently reselling for an average price of $531 with the lowest ask at $432 for a men’s size 9 and as high as $840 for a men’s size 3.5.
The exact shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price currently at $440 for a men’s size 8.5 and upwards of $750 for a men’s size 3.5.
Stadium Goods also has a wide range of sizes available with prices starting at $619 for men’s sizes 9, 11.5 and 13 and as high as $1030 for 11 and 12.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.