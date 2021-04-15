The Coveted Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Collaboration Is Restocking Soon

Three years ago, Virgil Abloh and Converse released their celebrated Off-White x Chuck 70 collaboration. For sneaker fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, they’ll have another opportunity to do so soon.

The footwear brand confirmed on its website that a limited restock of the coveted Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 collab is happening soon. The look of the collab is executed with a minimalistic white canvas upper and matching shoelaces but is elevated with the fashion label’s famed striped design wrapping around the entirely of the vulcanized tooling. Additional details include a bright orange zip-tie attached to the upper, co-branding printed on the medial side, and an orange outsole.

“We’ve had a slight change in schedule and will release a limited restock of Virgil Abloh’s take on the

Chuck 70 soon,” the product page of the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 collab said. “To stay notified, be sure to check back on this page or text ‘UPDATES’ to 75140.”

At the time of publication, a specific date for the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 restock has yet to be announced by the brands but the shoe will be available at Converse.com.

The Off-White x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the restock, the 2018 version of the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 is available now on the resale market.

On StockX for instance, the pair at the time of publication is currently reselling for an average price of $531 with the lowest ask at $432 for a men’s size 9 and as high as $840 for a men’s size 3.5.

The exact shoe is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price currently at $440 for a men’s size 8.5 and upwards of $750 for a men’s size 3.5.

Stadium Goods also has a wide range of sizes available with prices starting at $619 for men’s sizes 9, 11.5 and 13 and as high as $1030 for 11 and 12.

The heel’s view of the Off-White x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods