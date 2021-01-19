Two Nike Dunk High Collaborations From Notre Are Releasing This Week — Here’s How to Get a Pair

Nike has enlisted the help of Chicago-based retailer Notre for its latest sneaker collaboration.

Before the end of this week, Notre will deliver two new iterations of the classic Nike Dunk High, which pays homage to the hardworking attitude of the Windy City.

Michael Jaworowski, the store’s CEO and co-founder, credits his first encounter with the Nike Dunk as a catalyst for his career when he saw a kid go up the escalator wearing a pair of red and silver Nike SB Dunk Lows during a hockey game for the local team in Grand Rapids during his younger years. His infatuation led to him trying to find the pair through various blogs and message boards that later turned into a job at Grand Rapid’s Premier skate shop before eventually opening his own store with Notre.

The Notre x Nike Dunk High in the tan colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

The Notre x Nike Dunk High in the tan colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Notre x Nike Dunk High in the tan colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“We were always inspired by work shirts, and we wanted to make sure we represented durable materials and the triple-stitch details we associate with hard-wearing clothing and boots,” says Notre co-founder Jose Villanueva.

The Notre x Nike Dunk Highs will come in tan and blue-based colorways featuring a leather upper that’s paired with hairy suede overlays while double-stitched details are applied throughout the shoe. Unlike the typical Nike Dunk releases, Notre’s signature handshake motif is applied to the Swoosh on the medial side.

The Notre x Nike Dunk High collab will be released exclusively at Notre this Thursday followed by a second release of the blue colorway coming to SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET this Saturday. Both pairs will come with a $150 price tag.

The Notre x Nike Dunk High in the blue colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Notre x Nike Dunk High in the blue colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike