Vault by Vans has delivered some of the most celebrated collaborations in recent weeks, and the brand’s latest project is no exception.

This time, the California-based skate brand has teamed up with New York-based clothing label Noah on two new Vans OG Style 24 LX styles for the spring season. According to Noah, this project is inspired by Vans’ West Coast heritage, specifically the storied curbs seen throughout Venice.

There are two colorways of the Noah x Vans OG Style 24 LX to choose from including the vibrant fuchsia/black and white/green color schemes predominantly dressing the premium mid-cut canvas uppers featuring abstract camouflage designs pulled out of the late ‘80s. The shoe also features a rubberized overlay panel on the toe area that was initially added to the silhouette to allow for increased durability when performing knee slides on the vert ramp. Adding to the design are co-branded tongue tags while the classic gum waffle outsoles complete the look.

The latest Noah x Vault by Vans OG Style 24 LX collab launched yesterday exclusively at Noahny.com and at Noah stores worldwide but hurry as the white and green colorway has already sold out while limited sizes of the pink and black style still remain. Each shoe retails for $88.

The black and pink colorway of the Noah x Vault by Vans OG Style 24 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Noah

The lateral side of the Noah x Vault by Vans OG Style 24 LX collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Noah

A top-down view of the Noah x Vault by Vans OG Style 24 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Noah

The white and green colorway of the Noah x Vault by Vans OG Style 24 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Noah

The lateral side of the Noah x Vault by Vans OG Style 24 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Noah