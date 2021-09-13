Noah and Vans Are Dropping a Five-Shoe Collection This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans has teamed up with Noah for a new sneaker collab and for the latest project, the two entities are giving two timeless silhouettes new looks under the premium Vault by Vans imprint.

After delivering the animal-inspired OG Style 24 LX styles in April, the Anaheim-based skatewear brand and the New York City-based fashion label have teamed up in fall ’21 to deliver a five-shoe collection arriving before the week’s end. The capsule includes a black and green iteration of the Caballero VLT LX as well as the Authentic One Piece VLT LX in black, green, and brown.

According to Vans, the Caballero was designed for legendary skateboarder Steve Caballero when it debuted in ’89. The shoe features a mid-cut upper constructed of premium hairy suede while the throwback Caballero dragon branding appears on the lateral side and a debossed Noah logo on the heel counter. Completing the design is a plush UltraCush insole and a black outsole.

The Noah x Vans Authentic is an upgraded version of the silhouette and it also incorporates a premium hairy suede upper like its Caballero counterpart while Noah’s logo is stamped on the lateral heel counter.

The Vault by Vans x Noah Caballero VLT LX and Authentic One Piece VLT LX collabs will be available at Noahny.com and at Noah’s flagship New York store located on 195 Mulberry starting this Thursday. The first shoe is priced at $98 while the Authentic One Piece VLT LX will come with a $88 price tag.