Puma and The Marathon Clothing Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon’ Mixtape With a New Collab

It has been 10 years since the late rap superstar Nipsey Hussle released his classic “The Marathon” mixtape, and to celebrate the milestone, his The Marathon Clothing imprint is releasing a new sneaker collaboration with Puma.

The clothing label of the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, shared images of its forthcoming collab with the German sportswear brand on Instagram, which showcased three new iterations of the RS-X3 lifestyle sneaker. The latest offerings include a predominantly black color scheme with red accents at the toe box and heel, a pair styled in white with red hits at the forefoot and heel, and lastly a black and red upper that’s contrasted by a white midsole.

Each colorway features The Marathon Clothing’s bar logo stamped on the front of the tongue, the number 10 underneath to signify the mixtape’s 10th birthday and the rapper’s message “God Got Us” on the back. The intricate details continue with Hussle’s handwritten lyrics printed throughout the red shoelaces, a co-branded hangtag, and iconic photos of Hussle printed onto the insoles. The shoes will come packaged in a custom box featuring photos from “The Marathon” visual album printed throughout the outside.

Watch on FN

At the time of publication, the release details for The Marathon Clothing x Puma RS-X3 “10-Year Anniversary” collection including retail prices have yet to be announced by the brands.

The rap star signed with Puma a year before his untimely death in March 2019. The Marathon Clothing and Puma launched their debut collection two years ago, and after selling out the capsule returned to stores in February 2020.