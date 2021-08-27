Ninja and Adidas Are Dropping Their New ‘Time In’ Collection Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Famed video gamer Tyler “Ninja Blevins” and Adidas Originals have collaborated once again. Just like their previous releases, the latest styles will celebrate the hard work that’s required for one to perfect their craft.

After delivering a collaborative Nite Jogger style in 2019, the German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that a new Ninja x Adidas “Time In” capsule will hit shelves before month’s end. Included in the duo’s latest drop are three colorways of the Adidas ZX 2K 2.0 lifestyle shoe and two iterations of the summer-ready Adilette Boost slides.

Ninja’s take on the Adidas ZX 2K 2.0 is offered in three colorways including in blue, gray, or white-based makeups with the latter two styles featuring a pixelated design on the uppers. In addition, full-length Boost cushioning is applied to the midsole for maximum comfort. The Ninja x Adidas Adilette Boost slides come in two contrasting gray and blue makeups. The blue-colored slides also feature Ninja’s signature “Time In” tagline on the upper.

“What unites all creators? Dedication. And because no one knows more about it than Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Adidas teamed up with the gamer legend in celebration of the hard work that leads to greatness. Don’t sit on the sidelines; don’t accept a time out. TIME IN. Put in the effort, and you can get to the top,” Adidas wrote for each of the shoe’s product descriptions.

The Ninja x Adidas “Time In” collection will be released on Aug. 31 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The retail pricing for the shoes ranges between $80 and $150.

