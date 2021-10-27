Nike and NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Debut Uno-Inspired Shoes for the Card Game’s 50th Anniversary

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike have teamed up with Uno for a fun new collection in celebration of the beloved game’s 50th anniversary.

The collaboration features a line of shoes and apparel as well as a custom Uno card deck. The special Giannis-branded deck incorporated a new rule in which players can “force a turnover” to steal an extra discarded card. Fans will be able to cop the deck through Mattel Creations and NTWRK on Nov. 11.

The Milwaukee Bucks for Nike x Uno collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Meanwhile, the footwear line will include Nike’s signature Zoom Freak 3, Air Force 1 and Offline slip-on in Uno colorways and the Milwaukee Bucks star‘s design. There will also be a Zoom Freak 3 Member-only black colorway with an Uno 50th anniversary logo on the tongue and wild cards across the toe. Each style features fun primary color hits to honor the Uno look.

Nike’s signature Zoom Freak 3 in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Offline x Giannis Antetokounmpo x Uno. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Additionally, the Nike apparel capsule will offer a classic black cotton T-shirt and hat with Antetokounmpo’s number and Nike x Uno graphics.

The clothing capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing Uno with my brothers is a big part of our lives,” Antetokounmpo said in a statement about the collab. “The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they’ve created something for every Nike, Uno and basketball fan in this collection.”

The footwear line and apparel capsule will be available to shop on Nike.com in the next coming months.