New Balance and Public School’s Dao Yi-Chow ‘We Need Leaders’ Collaboration Launches This Week

New Balance and Public School are releasing a collaboration under the slogan “We Need Leaders,” which will debut via Greenhouse.

A New York City-themed release, New Balance worked with Public School designer Dao Yi-Chow to release a new colorway for the NB 327 and the NB FuelCell RC Elite. Additionally, running apparel is also part of the collaborative collection, including T-shirts, joggers and hoodies.

The collab was originally created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon, but has since been turned into a dedication to street running culture, centering around the themes of social consciousness, engagement and the importance of being a leader.

“The idea of ‘We Need Leaders’ is a reminder that it is far greater to lead than to follow. Staying active to both better yourself and your community is so important in the times we’re living in right now,” Dao-Yi Chow said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to be our best selves and leaders for our communities have to get out, show up and make our voices heard.”

The WNL x NB 327 comes with a navy upper, white midsole and green outsole. Splashed across the side of the shoe is the slogan “We Need Leaders,” as well as another phrase, “All Roads Lead Back to the Streets.” The FuelCell RC Elite comes in a glacier gray, black and green colorway with the same slogan. Dao-Yi Chow included a collaborative logo on both New Balance silhouettes.

The WNL x NB 327 will retail for $100, while the WNL x NB FuelCell RC Elite will come with a $225 price tag.

The New Balance x Public School “We Need Leaders” collaboration arrives on the Greenhouse app on March 19. It will be available online at Foot Locker and Champs Sports online on March 23.