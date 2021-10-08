New Balance & J.Crew Collaborate on a Sneaker Inspired by NY State’s Natural Landscape

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

J. Crew and New Balance have teamed up again for a new shoe release. The limited-edition New Balance x J.Crew 992 NY sneaker is inspired by the State of New York. The multi-toned footwear has details from the state’s flag, including earthy colors from Central Park and the Adirondack Mountains. Though New Balance is based in Boston, J.Crew is based in New York and the lifestyle brand wanted to pay homage to its own Empire State.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The sneaker’s uppers feature a blue hue mesh and a premium suede overlay. Another layer of rust-colored suede is stitched along the mudguards, the toebox and heels. Keeping with the outdoor inspiration, the shoelaces are designed after traditional hiking laces with their thicker composition and accented details. The oranges and blues used could also represent autumn leaves in New York City or the Knicks basketball team uniforms. The rubber SBS ABZORB midsole adds extra comfort with every step for those long hikes through the city or mountainous terrains. The gum outsole is the finishing touch to this organic design.

The J.Crew x New Balance 992 NY sneaker is now available in stores and online. Retail price is $175.

In June the collaborators partnered on the New Balance CRT300 v2, a casual court-style sneaker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance