Mita and Whiz Limited Team Up for a New Colorway of the New Balance 57/40

After releasing in several inline colorways and collaborations of the New Balance 57/40 silhouette, New Balance is set to deliver an iteration reimagined by Mita and Whiz Limited.

Primarily in black and gray, this take on the 57/40 shoe from Japanese retailer Mita and and Japanese streetwear brand Whiz Limited also offers a unique mix of colors. This version features a gray mesh upper with black suede overlays covering a large portion of the shoe, as well as hints of red near the ankle and tongue with New Balance’s logo. Also, green suede covers the eyelets of the shoe as well as the forefoot and there are hints of blue around the oversized gray logo. The shoelaces are blue as well.

The New Balance 57/40 is inspired by the iconic 574 model, is made with premium materials and features an oversized “N” logo on the lateral side of the shoe and an off-road outsole.

This Mita x Whiz Limited New Balance 57/40 will be releasing via New Balance JP on March 20 and will retail for 17,600 yen (roughly $162). However, release dates in other locations are unknown.

This isn’t the first time these three parties have worked together. Mita, Whiz Limited and New Balance have put out releases since 2012, and most recently dropped a collaboration last summer on the 1700 silhouette.

Mita x Whiz Limited x New Balance 57/40. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance