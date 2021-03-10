Millie Bobby Brown Joins Forces With 20-Year-Old Thai Artist for Her Third Converse Collection

Millie Bobby Brown is spotlighting a rising artist for her third drop with Converse.

For the customizable collection with Converse By You, Brown joined forces with Pauline Wattanodom, a 20-year-old Thai multi-disciplinary artist. Brown was inspired by Wattanodom after seeing her illustrations and “feeling a connection to her art.” The two women share similar values such as “the importance of self expression and progress.”

Together, Brown and Wattanodom created an assortment of illustrations, materials and color palettes that will cover the classic Chuck Taylor All Star and Platform Chuck Taylor All Star high top sneakers. The duo had help from the Converse design team, who also provided Wattanodom with guidance and mentorship.

Millie Bobby Brown in her customizable Converse By You sneakers. CREDIT: Converse

The Millie By You color palette allows for shoppers to select the sneaker’s screen print patch, create embroidered eyelets and add a personal ID. The colors soft shades like yellow, lavender and a muted mint green. The illustration shows two hands clasped together at the pinky with an intertwining bracelet.

Of the collab, Brown shared: “To me, fashion is such a strong expression of who we are as girls and it does contribute greatly to our sense of identity. Empowered women empower women. The more people empower me, the more I want to empower people. That’s a never-ending cycle of amazing women, like Pauline.”

Pauline Wattanodom in her customizable Converse By You sneakers. CREDIT: Converse

The collection will be available on March 15 at Converse.com.

At 17 years old, Brown is Converse’s youngest-ever-collaborator. She released her first collab with the brand in 2019 and a second last August. The second drop featured customizable Chuck Taylor All Star 70 sneakers in trendy tie-dye designs. Select pairs also had a special rainbow tie-dye screen printed logo on the side of the shoe.