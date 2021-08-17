Martha Stewart Will Launch Fall and Winter-Ready Styles in a Second Easy Spirit Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Martha Stewart’s second shoe collection with Easy Spirit is on its way, just in time for the upcoming cold weather season.

The iconic homemaker’s latest capsule features an array of Easy Spirit’s renowned comfortable footwear, with an added focus on versatile styles that can be worn during various stages of the fall season. While it’s still warm out, there are waterproof rubber boots and floral clogs in hues of green, purple and black that are ideal for gardening and yard work. Puffy clogs come in shades of gray, black and white, as well as slip-on moccasins crafted in maroon and tan flannels, both ideal for outdoor and indoor wear. When temperatures drop, there’s also a range of lace-up and slip-on booties and riding boots in gray, brown, and black models that are chic and warm.

Stewart’s also thought ahead to an ideal shoe range for the chilly winter months. Her second drop includes quilted boots with chunky textured soles in a palette of white, maroon and gray, perfect for snowy or icy environments. There’s also a range of shearling-lined quilted slippers, ideal for slipping on indoors when relaxing by the fireplace, as well as lightweight clogs with sneaker-like soles and sequins embellishments in hues of gold, blue and maroon that can easily be slipped on and off. She’s even designed two glamorous flats in black and gold tones, featuring sequined swirls and delicate bow accents, for when the holiday party season begins.

It’s clear Stewart has versatility in mind with this Easy Spirit collection, as all of the styles are made with day-to-night dressing in mind. They also prioritize ease and comfort, with details like cushion insoles, textured rubber outsoles, and arch support. Most styles provide a seasonal take on classic silhouettes like clogs and boots — similarly to her first Easy Spirit collection that launched earlier this spring.

Though we’re already awaiting these drops, we’ll have to wait a little longer. The collection will be released through two drops on Sept. 8 and Oct. 18 this fall, so be on the lookout when they launch on Easy Spirit’s website.