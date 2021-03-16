Maison Margiela and Reebok Announce Club C Collab

Maison Margiela and Reebok have yet another collab up their sleeves.

Although the duo previously released renditions of a split-toe sneaker, the brands are now tackling the classic Club C style. One of the most recognizable silhouettes from the athletic brand, the new sneaker will hit shelves on March 24 at select Maison Margiela stores as well as on Maisonmargiela.com and Reebok.com for $300.

The Club C Maison Margiela sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Launched in 1985, the Club C sneaker continues to shine as one of Reebok’s most popular styles. The brand most notably debuted a series of the style with rapper and FNAA 2020 Style Icon of the Year, Cardi B which featured shiny patent colorways such as red, pink and black.

For the version with the French fashion house, Margiela’s creative director John Galiano applied the label’s 1996 tromp l’oeil technique to the Reebok sneaker. The illusionary detail is printed on a single piece of flat leather that resembles a scanned image of the athletic brand’s original Club C shoe. The house notably debuted the detailing for its spring ’96 show. A close-up detail of the Maison Margiela Club C sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela, whose work throughout its 33 years, has blurred the line between truth and artifice, makes another sneaker high fashion. The exclusive Club C sneaker will be available in both black and white.

Reebok and Maison Margiela continue to work together to produce sneakers that are instant fan-favorites. The two made a splash at Paris Couture Week in January 2020 when they debuted a split-toe Instapump Fury sneaker that featured a heel.

The heeled Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury collab. CREDIT: Couresy of Reebok

Last January, the two embarked on making a split-toe version of Reebok’s Classic silhouette that retailed around the same price point. The leather shoe became available in February and has since sold out.

The Club C style is yet another take on the athletic retailer’s most beloved sneaker styles.

Maison Margiela Club C in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Make sure you mark your calendar for March 24, as the sneaker will be available at select Maison Margiela stores as well as on Maisonmargiela.com and Reebok.com.