Koio Honors the Year of the Ox & More Lunar New Year Launches

The Chinese New Year is almost upon us.

According to Chinese zodiac, 2021 is the Year of the Ox and will officially kick off on Feb. 12 and will end on Jan. 30, 2022. The animal has long been celebrated in Chinese culture for being industrious, cautious and a loyal friend. Oxen are also known as hard workers, intelligent and reliable.

Along with the many festivities that are set to take place to commence the new beginning, many fashion brands have launched collections that celebrate the Lunar New Year. From footwear, to apparel and accessories, you can join in on the occasion and honor the Ox.

Keep reading below to see what brands are doing to highlight the Chinese New Year.

Koio

For the special occasion, Koio is launching a limited edition pair of their Capri sneaker. The sleek shoes feature a red tongue and heel tab with a laser printed graphic of an Ox on the lateral side. The sneakers offer a luxurious feel due to their Italian leather construction and cushioned outsoles. The special kicks will be available at Koio.co on Jan. 22 with a $298 price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is honoring the Year of the Ox with a new twist on its signature 1461 shoe. The low-top style features classic black uppers accented by hits of jade across the sole, welt-stitching, laces and the backstrap; the color is also present along the insole as well as on a decorative charm with a traditional red braided thread. Coming in commemorative packaging, you can shop Dr. Martens 1461 for Lunar New Year with a retail price of $130 on DrMartens.com now.

Dr. Martens 1461 Lunar New Year CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand is celebrating 2021’s Chinese New Year with a new Air Jordan 5 colorway. The “Chinese New Year” Jordan 5 Retro Low will drop this month and features a low-cut canvas upper in a sail color scheme. The colorway can be worn away through wear to reveal a festive pattern that pays tribute to the annual holiday. Adding to the look are clear panels on the sides and tongue, as well as bold red hits covering the tongue and sock liner. The shoe is then finalized with a decorative patch on the heel with sail midsoles and translucent outsoles. The shoe will drop exclusively in men’s sizing via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET at select Jordan Brand retailers on Jan. 23 with a $215 price tag.

Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Adidas

To commemorate the Year of the Ox, Adidas gave both new and classic shoes in the performance and lifestyle categories an upgrade for the Chinese New Year. The festive collection, includes two new men’s iterations of the iconic Superstar shoe. One look features black uppers with gold and scarlet detailing and a bold pattern on the lining, which all sits atop a white midsole and outsole. The other iteration features white uppers with the same pattern on the tongue and Three Stripes branding. Both sneakers are available now and retail for $100 on Adidas.com. Additionally, Adidas Originals has launched two kids unisex takes on the Superstar, both retailing for $80.

The white Chinese New Year iteration of the Adidas Originals Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Fendi

Fendi has also joined in on the festivities by launching a Luna New Year Capsule Collection that honors the year of the Ox with celebratory hues like red and pink. The line offers a variety of ready-to-wear pieces, including a plush puffed sleeves cardigan that is complete with patch pockets, which are adorned with the FF motif. The cardigan retails for $1,980 at Fendi.com. The capsule also features accessories like sunglasses, earrings and styles from the Peekaboo and Baguette family.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

