LeBron James Wears an Unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 at the 2021 All-Star Game

The biggest stars in basketball came together yesterday to participate in the 2021 NBA All-Star event, and the players broke out some of their best kicks — including LeBron James, who wore an unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Prior to tip-off, Virgil Abloh of Off-White fame shared images of his collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low that he customized for King James. The low-top shoe sports a monochromatic yellow color scheme that’s contrasted by a metallic silver Swoosh on the sides with an orange tab underneath. Abloh added the final touches to James’ personal pair by writing “Black Lives Matter,” “Virgil Was Here” and “LeBron” on the midsoles.

Although an early look at Abloh’s unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low was shared on social media, a release date for the collaborative shoe has yet to be confirmed by the designer or the brand.

For the All-Star Game itself, James switched to his latest LeBron 18 style that released at stores yesterday as part of Nike Basketball’s “Play for the Future” collection. The look is executed in a blue-based color scheme inspired by the “unpolluted air athletes need to breathe when they play now and in the future,” according to the brand.

The 36-year-old star only hit the basketball courts for 12 minutes last night, which resulted in scoring 4 points, grabbing 4 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists, along with blocking a shot.

Unlike the aforementioned Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low, the latest LeBron 18 colorway is available now at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers. The shoe comes with a $225 price tag.