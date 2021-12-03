Faux-Fur & Sparkles Oh My! Kurt Geiger Collaborates With Crocs on Sleek Clogs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get ready to step into the world’s most polarizing shoes once again, this time courtesy of Kurt Geiger and Crocs. The premiere London-based brand has teamed up with the ever-colorful Crocs in order to bring audiences a fun, fashionable twist on the shoe. Featuring everything from black faux-fur to rainbow Jibbitz, this collab has everything covered all stacked atop a black platform pair of clogs.

A model wearing the Crocs x Kurt Geiger collaboration. CREDIT: Crocs/Kurt Geiger Campaign

Kurt Geiger creates everything from shoes to accessories, making this collab well within their line of expertise. The brand has joined forces with Crocs to create two unique pairs of limited-edition shoes for the holiday season. Starting Dec. 2, you too can snatch yourself a pair of this funky footwear in Kurt Geiger stores and online for $170.

Kurt Geiger x Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

One pair of these Crocs comes in a glossy black, studded with rainbow crystals from toe to heel. The other set comes in a similar colorway, with black faux-fur trim, creating a cozier Croc that is sure to wow. The design team at Kurt Geiger explained that they wanted to keep the essence of the iconic Croc shoe, while creating something that was undoubtedly their own. “We used the pumped-up BEA construction from Crocs and decorated them with some of Kurt Geiger London’s most recognizable iconography, resulting in two unique designs.”

Kurt Geiger x Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Crocs are no stranger to collabs, citing one recent exchange with popular designer brand Balenciaga, which had audiences talking about their insane colorways, stiletto and high platforms for a good while after their release. The controversial brand continues to collaborate with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic swiss cheese-like silhouette, while making something unique to the brand’s identity. With that ideology in mind, Kurt Geiger is no exception, creating Crocs that truly exemplify the brand’s creativity and design flair when it comes to everything footwear.

