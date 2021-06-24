Kith Reimagines Several Iconic Adidas Sneakers for Its Classics Program

The newest footwear addition to the Kith Classics Program is a collection with Adidas Originals.

For the program, Kith reimagined several beloved Adidas Originals silhouettes including the Samba OG, the Campus 80s, the Country, the Gazelle, the Superstar and the Pro Model. The collection, according to the company, was created with a minimal approach that keeps elements of each Adidas Originals shoe, but reimagining them through the Kith lens.

All of the uppers throughout the collection are executed with premium leather with pigskin suede Three Stripes lateral branding, co-branding on the heels, gold foil Kith Classics branding in place of the name of the model and the Kith classic logo on the left shoe across from the Adidas Trefoil branding on the right. Also, the Kith and Adidas branding on the left and right shoes continues on the tongues, which also displays the year the shoe debuted. Completing each look is a vintage cream sole unit.

The looks will all come in special packaging featuring the Three Stripes branding, with a Kith and Adidas Trefoil logo on the side.

Kith will deliver its Classics Program for Adidas Originals on June 25 at all Kith shops, as well as online via Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET and Eu.Kith.com at 11 a.m. CET. The looks will all retail for $100 except for the Pro Model, which come with a $110 price tag. The sizes will range from 4-13.