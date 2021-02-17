Kith’s Spring ’21 Collection Includes the Brand’s Signature Style Applied to These Beloved Birkenstock Silhouettes  

Kith’s Spring 1 ’21 collection includes one of today’s most popular shoe trends: the “ugly” sandal.

The line, which includes a 97-style collection of apparel, accessories and footwear, highlights the return of Kith’s partnership with Birkenstock as it reimagines the sandal brand’s beloved Arizona and Boston silhouettes.

The Arizona is presented in navy and scarab colorways, while the Boston offers a blush and deep gray-purple hue. All four shoes are completed with premium suede with genuine shearling lining. The buckles feature metal hardware with Birkenstock branding, while the straps include a subtle Kith serif logo.

Kith x Birkenstock Arizona Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Birkenstock Arizona Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Birkenstock Boston Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Birkenstock Boston Clog CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith launched its first collab with Birkenstock in 2019. That launch also reimagined the Arizona and Boston styles, but with custom Kith prints for summer ’19. The Boston featured a custom Moroccan print and the Arizona used a blue floral pattern on a white base. Birkenstocks have become increasingly popular over the last year with shoppers leaning on more comfortable attire to wear at home while quarantining and working remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Birkenstock was also named Brand of the Year at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards.

Related MSCHF's Birksinstock Sandals Are Made From Destroyed Birkin Bags Birkenstock Is in Exclusive Talks With L Catterton Kaia Gerber Provides the Perfect Off-Duty Outfit Formula With Leggings, Socks & These Buzzy 'Ugly' Sandals

As for the rest of Kith’s spring ’21 collection the line centers around three custom prints: bandana paisley, a floral and a Moroccan print. The bandana paisley is seen on the Ludlow Button-Down, Carmine Coaches Jacket, hoodies, sweatpants, tote bags and caps. The floral is applied to the new reversible Ellis Denim Jacket in addition to Williams I Hoodies and Williams III Sweatpants, as well as bucket hats. The Moroccan print is showcased across corduroy styles, including: the Gorman Jacket, Barnett Button-Down and Bedford Pant.

Kith’s Spring 1 2021 collection will launch on Feb. 19 and will be available at all Kith shops and on Kith.com starting at 11 a.m. EST.