Images of Kerwin Frost’s Adidas Forum Hi Collab Have Emerged

The Adidas Forum has been one of the most popular silhouettes this year, and continuing its run is a new collaboration with Kerwin Frost.

After an initial look at the collab was shared by the Harlem creative in August, product images of the Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Hi collab were revealed this week.

Frost’s take on the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe features various face-inspired overlay panels throughout the white-based leather upper, including a set of eyes on the eyelets, the forefoot resembling teeth, a nose on the shoelaces, and long hair at the ankle collar. The look of the collab continues with “Kerwin Frost” branding stamped on the ankle strap, a royal blue sock liner, and a white rubber outsole.

Adidas and Frost kicked off their collaborative sneaker releases with the arrival of their Adidas Superstar “Superstuffed” style in August. The shoe’s standout design is the puffed leather upper, which was created to make the shoes look five times larger than their actual size.

According to Frost’s aforementioned Instagram post of the shoe, which was captioned “And for my next act …,” the Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Hi is expected to be the next collab that the duo is dropping but the launch details haven’t been confirmed by both parties involved.

In related Adidas news, the new “Clay Brown” colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy 500 will hit shelves tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $200.

