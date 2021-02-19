×
Girl Scout Cookie K-Swiss Sneakers Are Back & Sweeter Than Ever

By Allie Fasanella
Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66 collection
CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a long-time fan of Girl Scout cookies, you can now show off your love for them with your style. K-Swiss and Girl Scouts have teamed up on a collection of three new Court 66 sneakers inspired by the youth organization’s beloved Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Trefoils shortbread cookies.

The Thin Mints sneaker has a premium soft suede upper in mint green (of course) with chocolate brown accents on the heel and tongue. Meanwhile, the Coconut Caramel has a burnt orange suede upper with hits of purple and brown stripes on the medial side to mimic the cookie’s signature striped design. Lastly, the shortbread-inspired sneaker features a soft sandy-colored suede upper embossed with the cookie’s trademark design on the side and touches of bright blue.

Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66 sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Each pair is designed with a fabric lining featuring an allover cookie print and Girl Scout branding on the insole and heel tab. And as an added bonus, the shoes come in a special cookie-inspired box with silver foil paper, reminiscent of the Girl Scout cooke packaging. The shoes retail for $75 in women’s sizes and $70 in kid’s sizes.

Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66
CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

The Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66 collection is now available to shop on Kswiss.com and will be available for purchase on girlscoutshop.com, and footlocker.com come March 1st.

Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66
CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

This isn’t the first time K-Swiss and the iconic organization have collaborated. Previously, they created a fresh take on the brand’s heritage Classic VN shoe that pays homage to the Girl Scout uniform.

The vegan all-white shoe, which retails from $50 to $60, is crafted using sustainable materials and comes with shoelaces inspired by the Girl Scout uniform colors of the various grade levels.

Girl Scout x K-Swiss Court 66
CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

 

