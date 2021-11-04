Joshua Vides’ First New Balance Collab Drops This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

New Balance and Joshua Vides have a new sneaker collection coming soon, and fans won’t need to wait too long before they can get their hands on a pair.

The L.A.-based designer announced on Instagram that he has teamed up with the Boston-based athletic brand to deliver a new iteration of the New Balance 327 and 57/40 shoes before the week’s end.

Vides also previewed his New Balance collabs by sharing a series of images of the shoes on the social media platform. The collaborative 57/40 wears a sail-based color scheme that’s contrasted with black outlines throughout the entirety of the silhouette designed to give off a cartoon-like effect. Co-branding makes an appearance on both the tongue tag and the footbed. Rounding out the look are white and sail-colored paint splatters covering the foam midsole along with a rubber gum outsole.

Rounding out the collection is a special iteration of the New Balance 327. Unlike the aforementioned look, this version of the lifestyle shoe wears a stealthy black-based makeup combined with white paint splatters throughout the premium leather upper. Co-branding is once again seen on both the tongue and insoles, along with sail shoelaces and midsole while a gum outsole sits underneath.

The Joshua Vides x New Balance 327 and 57/40 collabs will be released globally on Saturday at Joshuavides.com at 12 p.m. ET and at Newbalance.com. According to the caption on Vides’ most recent Instagram post, quantities for the collab will be very limited but fans who sign up for his newsletter on his website will receive early access to the shoe ahead of Saturday’s launch.