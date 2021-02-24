John Geiger Teams Up With GMC for a ‘Lunar’ Shoe That Incorporates Elements From the Hummer EV 

John Geiger has unveiled a new space-themed shoe created in collaboration with GMC.

Called the Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar,” the distinctive shoe is inspired by the moon graphic found in the interior of the Hummer EV. The shoe also features elements that highlight NASA, aerospace tech and lunar landscapes.

As for construction, the sneaker is made with a deep blue space fabric and features the “Lunar” all-over graphic print silhouette paired, a white outsole and a black toggle and pull. Additionally, Geiger’s signature black and white laces are present and hidden Hummer EV and John Geiger logos are also included in the design. The shoe offers a sleek and snug fit.

John Geiger x Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar.” CREDIT: Courtesy of John Geiger

Of the drop, Geiger said he was inspired by the moon. “When I first sat in the truck and we started it, the lunar landscape startup animation gave me the idea for doing something related to the moon. It is revolutionary for our brand, to work with GMC and the Hummer EV, and I couldn’t think of a better collaboration,” he shared in a statement.

The Hummer EV 002 Low “Lunar” will launch on Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. ET with $320 price tag. The shoe will be available at Johngeigerco.com.

Geiger launched eponymous lifestyle brand in 2017. Since then, his unique kicks have become a must-have with stars like such as Beckham Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Teyana Taylor sporting his creations. The designer describes his aesthetic as “minimalistic,” but he doesn’t shy away from playing around with colors and techniques.