These Limited-Editon Fluevog Sneakers Feature Funk Legend George Clinton’s Artwork and a Portion of Its Proceeds Goes to an HBCU

John Fluevog is keeping the mothership of funk flying with his latest collaboration.

The Canadian shoe designer, who is known for his imaginative shoes worn by rockstars and the intelligentsia, continues to make his mark on the footwear world with another exciting collaboration. This time, he’s teamed up with Parliament-Funkadelic bandleader George Clinton for an out-of-this-world shoe. The collaboration marks the second time the two have joined forces on a men’s sneaker.

“I lived in Canada for a while and I always liked [Fluevog] boots and shoes from the ’70s, and he’s carried on that tradition into 2021,” said George Clinton. “He’s still carrying on that tradition, it’s you know, something that keeps the mothership flying [for me], something that keeps the groove of the dream alive.”

The Fluevog x George Clinton special-edition sneaker is adorned with George Clinton’s personal artwork. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fluevog

Fluevog, who in 2020 celebrated 50 years in the shoe business, told FN the partnership happened organically, much as his collaborations do.

“George connected with me personally because I started in the ’70s, listening to funk music and witnessing the scene. I was there, I get it. I get him,” said Fluevog. “For me, it was just a way of honoring our long history [in footwear] and honoring him, that he’s still out there doing it.”

And Fluevog isn’t just placing the iconic musician’s name on the limited-edition shoe. Clinton’s personal artwork is featured throughout the upper and as well as on the shoe box.

“Actually, the artwork featured on the shoe was a tablecloth that Overton Loyd and myself were sitting around a table doodling on,” said Clinton. “I think my wife got upset [at us] for doodling on it,” he laughed. The funk legend added that his son, Tracey, and a few other friends contributed to the drawings too, in true P-Funk fashion.

His wife, Carlon Thompson-Clinton, took the tablecloth to Kinko’s to scan and frame it. The rest, well, is history.

“I was surprised that they picked that particular one,” said Clinton on the artwork. “But when I saw the shoe, I knew that they knew what they were doing.”

The sneaker marks the second collaboration between the Canadian shoe designer and the American funk musician. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fluevog

Additionally, 10% of all sales for the special-edition sneaker will go to Clinton College, a historically Black college in South Carolina that Clinton’s great-great-grandfather helped found.

The musician told FN that his wife did ancestral research on his family a few years ago, and discovered the connection.

“He’s my great-great-grandfather,” said Clinton. “And it’s a part of our ancestry, part of our history, and I want to get more involved.”

Fluevog often enjoys partnering with charities for his limited-edition shoes. Last year, the Canadian shoe designer released a shoe inspired by British Columbia’s chief provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has been a voice of reason throughout the pandemic. The shoe was met with such popular demand that the incoming traffic from customers crashed the brand’s website. The shoes’ proceeds went to Food Banks BC, an umbrella charity that assists food pantries throughout British Columbia.

“It’s just the right thing to do. It feels good,” said Fluevog on why the brand continues its philanthropic efforts.

There are only 200 pairs of the Fluevog x George Clinton special-edition Kickback Prefect sneaker, which is available to shop online and at select stores now. But act fast. According to the brand, the $339 sneaker has already met the quota for its designated pre-sale, which filled up earlier this week due to popular demand.