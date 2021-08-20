Sizes for John Elliott’s Converse Skidgrip Collab Are Still Available

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Converse tapped John Elliott for its latest collaboration and the result was two new iterations of the classic Skidgrip shoe.

Available now via Converse.com are two iterations of the John Elliott x Converse Skidgrip. The classic ’80s silhouette has been reimagined through the lens of the menswear designer by giving the canvas upper a unique look created with a two-stage printing process, which means that no two pairs of the shoe will look exactly the same. Adding to the look are shiny eyelets including a second set of shoelaces for personalization. Completing the design is a co-branded footbed, a sail foam midsole and a matching herringbone outsole.

“I discovered the Skidgrip like any kid in California through skating early in my childhood. It’s a silhouette that’s iconic to our surf and skate culture. As a skate shoe, it was instantly recognizable for the authenticity it held. The Skidgrip is an important shoe in culture for skate and in representing California,” Elliott said about the collab.

The latest John Elliott x Converse Skidgrip styles are available now at Converse.com, Johnelliott.com, and at select Converse retailers for a retail price of $130. At the time of publication, fans can grab the shoe in sizes ranging from men’s size 3 up to a men’s size 13.

The John Elliott x Converse Skidgrip collab in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Elliott isn’t the only designer that released a collab with Converse this summer. The athletic brand also partnered with Rick Owens to deliver their new DRKSHDW TurboDrk Chuck 70 shoe last month.