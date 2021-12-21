JJJJound Teases a Collab With Bape on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

JJJJound has another minimalistic sneaker collaboration on the way.

After delivering several sought-after collabs including a trio of Vans Style 37 colorways in August, the Montreal-based studio shared a first look on Instagram at its upcoming Bapesta collab with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape.

For the latest project, JJJJound will once again take a minimalistic approach by giving the Bapesta silhouette a simple yet premium leather construction on the white-based upper and combining it with light gray star overlay panels on the sides as well as on the heel tab. Adding a luxurious touch to the collab are silver eyelets by the ankle collar along with matching aglets on the white shoelaces. Rounding out the design is a white midsole featuring Bape branding on the heel and a light gray rubber outsole. The teaser image of the shoe also shows that the collab will come with a custom co-branding shoebox featuring Bape’s signature ABC camo printed throughout while JJJJound branding is printed in gold.

Along with a first look shared on social media, JJJJound confirmed on the Instagram caption that its Bapesta collab is scheduled to release sometime during the spring and summer 2022 seasons. At the time of publication, a specific release date for the collab hasn’t been announced by the two entities.

