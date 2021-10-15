Jeremy Scott’s Adidas Forum Low ‘Money’ Collab Is Returning Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas and Jeremy Scott have reunited once again and just like their recent release, the duo is bringing back another version of the classic winged sneakers.

After re-releasing the Forum High “Money” collab in August, the German sportswear giant and the fashion designer are reissuing their Forum Low “Wings” hitting shelves before month’s end.

The latest version of the collab is executed with an all-over money graphic featuring Scott’s face throughout the canvas upper while the signature wings overlay panels appear on the lateral side. Complementing the design are sail shoelaces along with a matching rubber outsole.

“The Adidas Forum shoes are no stranger to change. Introduced on the basketball court in ’84, it wasn’t long before they were seen anywhere and everywhere else. This modern version continues that legacy with the help of Jeremy Scott, bringing one of his iconic prints to the new Forum 84 Low silhouette,” Adidas wrote for the collab’s product description.

In addition to the Forum “Money” sneakers, Scott also released a colorful “Dip” collection last month that included four new Forum styles, the Adilette Teddy Slides, and matching apparel.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Low “Money” collab will be released on Oct. 21 via the Confirmed app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Adidas stockists. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

The medial side of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Low “Money.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Low “Money.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas