Jeremy Scott Reimagines Classic Adidas Sneakers For His ‘Dip’ Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jeremy Scott and Adidas Originals have a bold new collaboration dropping soon.

After reissuing their iconic Forum Money 1.0 sneaker from 2003 last month, the fashion designer has teamed up with the German sportswear giant once again to deliver a new “Dip” capsule consisting of four new Forum styles, the Adilette Teddy Slides, and matching apparel.

The centerpiece of the collection is the aforementioned Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forums that are available in the tonal “Solar Yellow,” “Solar Pink,” “Blue,” and “App Signal Orange” makeups. According to the brand, each of the four Forum styles features a colorful and shiny outer shell on the upper designed to mimic the exterior of hard candies. The collaborative slides will don a predominantly yellow colorway and are contrasted by an orange teddy bear plush at the midfoot strap.

The apparel collection will consist of the cropped velour track tops, velour track pants, and velour shorts available in women’s sizes while the men are getting a blue hoodie and a pair of track pants.

“The Adidas Forum shoes have always been about expression — it’s what they were built on. And if there’s someone who never holds back in that arena, it’s Jeremy Scott. In our collaboration with the irreverent designer, we give a splash of his perspective to the iconic court sneaker. All the signature Forum markers are there, but now they’re washed over with color to create a coated, DIY look,” Adidas wrote for the capsule’s product description.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Originals “Dip” collection will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET. The capsule will retail between $80 to $160.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum High. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas