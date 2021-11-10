J Balvin Teases Air Jordan 2 Collaboration on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker collaboration between Jordan Brand and J Balvin is coming soon.

The reggaeton megastar treated fans to a first look at his Air Jordan 2 collab on Instagram yesterday and just like the duo’s inaugural Jordan 1 collab from last year, this forthcoming pair will feature vibrant details.

The images of the sneaker shared by J Balvin show that the upper features a new padded design on both the overlay panels on the lateral side as well as on the ankle collar. The collab’s standout detail is seen with the glow-in-the-dark “Wings” logo on the tongue and on the shoe’s outsole. The second image from the post shows three different sizes of the shoe, which hints that the collab will be available in sizes for the entire family.

In addition to the teaser images, J Balvin also captioned the Instagram post with “A⚡️R BALVIN + LIGHTS +LED + NEW WORLD +VISION + REVOLUTION SOON … LATINO GANG – GLOBAL @jumpman23 PRESS THE BUTTON AND THE LIGHTS TURN ON!! APRETA EL BOTÓN Y SE PRENDE LA LUZ #JOSE.”

While an early look at the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 collab was revealed, the release details for the shoe have not been shared by the artist or the brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Virgil Abloh and his fashion label Off-White are dropping two new Air Jordan 2 collabs this Friday. The style will be available in the “Varsity Red” and “Varsity Royal” makeups and will be released via the Nike SNKRS app and at Jordan Brand retailers for $250 each.

The lateral side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low “Varsity Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike