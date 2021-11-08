Hunter Collaborates With Disney on Mickey Mouse Boots in New Capsule Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hunter is teaming up with Disney to release a Mickey Mouse-inspired capsule collection celebrating the iconic Disney character.

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

The Hunter x Disney Mickey Mouse collection features two timeless icons that share a love of adventure in an exciting way.

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Designed for the world outside, the collection includes reimagined best-selling rain boots, bags and accessories available for women, men and kids featuring Mickey Mouse illustrations and an eye-catching take on Hunter’s red box logo. Items will range from $50-$175.

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Standouts include reworked versions of classic Hunter styles such as, the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots, and all feature a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp. Crafted from natural rubber, the adult boots are a 100% waterproof and vegan. The Play Boot for both men and women features an all over print inspired by Hunter’s celebrated red box logo. For kids, boots are available in vibrant colorways including pink shiver, Bourealis blue or Aurora orange, which will also include the takeover logo design.

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

The capsule collection will also include a plethora of accessories like, umbrellas and backpacks for adults and kids and versatile phone pouches that will be available in three colorways and will incorporate an ear silhouette synonymous of Mickey Mouse.

Hunter x Mickey Mouse collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Launching globally on Monday, Nov. 15, the collection will be available to purchase on Hunterboots.com and select stores including, Harrods, Nordstrom, Zalando and ISETAN.