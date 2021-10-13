Images of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Collab Have Surfaced

The accessories of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low.

Adidas is referencing a classic Christmas film for an upcoming Forum style.

Images began to circulate on social media yesterday of a new Adidas Forum Low makeup designed in collaboration with “Home Alone.”

The shoe wears a predominantly sail hue on the leather upper that’s combined with red accents appearing on the overlay panels and the look directly references the pair that the protagonist Kevin McCallister wore throughout the film.

The collab also features various details pulled from the various bobby traps that McCallister used as he was trying to fend off the Wet Bandits from entering his home in the film’s final act with burnt marks throughout the upper and a tear on the ankle strap. Also included with the shoe is a set of lace lubraes and multiple footbeds donning images of the Wet Bandits. Completing the design is a sail midsole and a red rubber outsole.

At the time of publication, release info for the “Home Alone” x Adidas Forum Low collab has not been announced by the brand fans can expect the shoe to be available at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers soon.

The lateral side of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas