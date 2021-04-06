×
Heron Preston Announces Creative Partnership With Calvin Klein After Working With the Brand ‘Secretly’ for a Year 

By Robyn Merrett
Heron Preston, FN Achievement Awards
Heron Preston
Heron Preston is celebrating the launch of his creative partnership with Calvin Klein.

The designer announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing that he’s been “secretly” working with the brand for a year. “Today marks the launch of our creative partnership,” Preston captioned the social media post.

Alongside the caption, Preston shared a slideshow of photos of a new billboard that promotes the partnership in New York City. The billboard is a photo of Preston with the words “I’m working on it,” written next to him.

Preston did not go into further detail about the partnership, but shared a launch date of April 23.

Calvin Klein also shared a series of promotional clips, announcing the collab on the brand’s Instagram page. “April 23, 2021,” Calvin Klein simply captioned the post, without revealing additional details.

Born in San Francisco, Calif., Preston is an artist, creative director, content creator and clothing designer. He debuted his namesake label at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. He has since collaborated with big names such as Kanye West, Virgil Abloh and Nike.

At the Heron Preston spring ’19 show, Preston teamed his 20 styles with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that he had customized with the corresponding number on each of the soles. However, that wasn’t his official collab with the sportswear giant — eyewear was. Each model accessorized with a pair of lenses that were interchangeable according to different light conditions

“I didn’t want to do sneakers as my first collaboration with Nike as that’s what everyone does,” Preston told FN at the time. “The world thinks that Nike is just a sneaker company but to me they’re an innovation company, so I wanted to celebrate that innovation.”

