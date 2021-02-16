Fans Of All Ages Will Love Happy Socks’ New David Bowie Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Socks is channeling Ziggy Stardust, Major Tom and other characters David Bowie personified during his rock career for its latest collection.

For the spring/summer ’21 season, Happy Socks is releasing a limited-edition collection is inspired by the musician’s iconic performances, characters and fashion choices.

Happy Socks x Bowie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

The Happy Socks x Bowie collection features six pairs of soft cotton crew socks for adults and four pairs for kids. The socks are available as single pairs ($10-$16) or in collectible gift boxes ($32-$96) now on Happysocks.com as well as in Happy Socks stores and select retailers.

Happy Socks x Bowie adult gift box. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

“When we knew we were doing an homage to Bowie, we knew instantly that it should be a tribute to his unbelievably creative outfits. Bowie was a shape-shifter like no other and kept on surprising us for decades. It made sense for us to try and translate eight of his most iconic looks into miniature: socks,” said Paula Maso the creative director of Happy Socks.

The collection features two limited-edition designs. First, The Silver Lining, which is inspired by the silver zebra outfit the late rockstar wore for his 1976 LP “Station To Station” in which Bowie plays the Thin White Duke.

The Silver Lining sock from the Happy Socks x Bowie collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

Next, The Ziggy Special is inspired by the Japanese concept of “basara,” which is characterized by colorful-attention, festive and attention-grabbing aesthetics. The sentiment served as inspiration for Kansai Yamamoto’s iconic asymmetrical leotard the fashion designer created for Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust character.

The Ziggy Special from the Happy Socks x Bowie collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

Just like Bowie’s original costume by the Japanese designer, the pair comes with one sock and two ankle bangles. The sock also features a sparkly knitted heel and toe for some extra flair.

And for little ones, the Happy Socks x Bowie collection comes in four similar styles. Although smaller in size, these brightly colored socks are just as statement-worthy as the adult versions.

Happy Socks x Bowie kids. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

Happy Socks’ David Bowie collection isn’t’ the first time the Swedish brand has casted a rockstar as its muse. Back in March 2020, the sock company tapped the legendary rock band, Queen for a colorful collection. The release featured colorful socks with illustrations of band members Brian May, John Deacon, Roger Taylor and frontman, Freddie Mercury. It also implemented the use of colorful instruments and graphics.

For its limited-edition collections, Happy Socks continues to draw inspiration from some of pop culture’s brightest stars, like David Bowie and the band members of Queen. The era of 1970s and 1980s rockers, in particular, broke the rules of fashion with their outrageous and gender-bending styles. Today, those legends continue to live on and inspire others to be proud of their true colors and bold style.

You can shop the Happy Socks x Bowie collection now via Happysocks.com as well as at Happy Socks stores and select retailers.