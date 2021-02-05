Gunna’s Bape Sta Collaboration Is Releasing Tomorrow — Here’s How to Get a Pair

After delivering a collaborative Reebok Club C style in December 2020, Bape is set to release another sneaker collab. This time, it’s with rap superstar Gunna.

The Atlanta artist shared images of his collaborative Bape Sta on Instagram, also confirming that its highly-anticipated release will take place tomorrow. “Proud to Announce My Bape Collaboration Is Dropping Online Saturday On my Website! SLATT BAPES who want a Pair?” Gunna said on his Instagram caption.

Gunna puts his spin on the popular Bape Sta by giving it a premium patent leather upper featuring a design that’s inspired by snakeskin, while wearing a predominantly black color scheme. Elevating the look is Bape’s signature star branding on the sides wearing a bold green hue and Bape’s signature camo design. The shoe’s standout design is the phrase “Slatt” that translates to “Slime Love All The Time” embroidered on the rear. Completing the style are white shoelaces with the Bape lace dubraes and white soles.

Also included in Bape’s capsule with Gunna is a matching Gunna x Bape T-shirt featuring the rapper’s “Dripping Logo” on the front while his album title logo “WUNNA” stamped on the back.

Watch on FN

Gunna’s collaborative A Bathing Ape Bape Sta sneaker and the matching T-shirt will be released at Bape.com, Shop.only1gunna.com and at Bape stores tomorrow. The shoe will come with a $389 price tag, while the T-shirt retails for $76.

In December 2020, Bape has also teamed up with Canadian singer The Weeknd to release a special iteration of the Bape Sta as part of the shoe’s 20th-anniversary celebration. It featured a black patent leather upper with neon green accents.