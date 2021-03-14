Stance Releases Grateful Dead Collection With Plenty of Socks and Masks

Grateful Dead fans, a collection of socks and masks from Stance is here.

Available now via Stance.com is a range of socks in all-gender sizing done in collaboration with the legendary band, as well as a reversible mask. For this collection, Stance incorporated imagery and logos synonymous with Grateful Dead on its Mid Cushion and Light Cushion socks, ranging in price from $17 to $30.

There are four Mid Cushion styles in total: “Sunshine,” “Space Your Face,” “Good Ol Grateful Dead” and “Steal Your Boyd.” The lone Light Cushion look is “Dancing Dead.”

Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion "Steal Your Boyd."

Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion "Sunshine."

Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion "Good Ol Grateful Dead."

Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion "Space Your Face."

Stance x Grateful Dead Light Cushion "Dancing Dead."

As for the mask, Stance delivered its adjustable non-medical grade face covering with its signature ButterBlend material and soft cinching beads to offer a personalized fit. According to the brand, sales will support Stance for Scrubs, which donates a pair of socks to healthcare workers for every mask that is sold.

Stance x Grateful Dead mask.

