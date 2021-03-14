×
Stance Releases Grateful Dead Collection With Plenty of Socks and Masks

By Peter Verry
Stance Grateful Dead
Selections from the Stance x Grateful Dead collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

Grateful Dead fans, a collection of socks and masks from Stance is here.

Available now via Stance.com is a range of socks in all-gender sizing done in collaboration with the legendary band, as well as a reversible mask. For this collection, Stance incorporated imagery and logos synonymous with Grateful Dead on its Mid Cushion and Light Cushion socks, ranging in price from $17 to $30.

There are four Mid Cushion styles in total: “Sunshine,” “Space Your Face,” “Good Ol Grateful Dead” and “Steal Your Boyd.” The lone Light Cushion look is “Dancing Dead.”

Stance Grateful Dead Mid Cushion Steal Your Boyd
Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Steal Your Boyd.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

To Buy: Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Steal Your Boyd,” $17; Stance.com

Stance Grateful Dead Mid Cushion Sunshine
Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Sunshine.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

To Buy: Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Sunshine,” $20; Stance.com

Stance Grateful Dead Mid Cushion Good Ol Grateful Dead
Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Good Ol Grateful Dead.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

To Buy: Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Good Ol Grateful Dead,” $20; Stance.com

Stance Grateful Dead Mid Cushion Space Your Face
Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Space Your Face.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

To Buy: Stance x Grateful Dead Mid Cushion “Space Your Face,” $30; Stance.com

Stance Grateful Dead Light Cushion Dancing Dead
Stance x Grateful Dead Light Cushion “Dancing Dead.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

To Buy: Stance x Grateful Dead Light Cushion “Dancing Dead,” $25; Stance.com

As for the mask, Stance delivered its adjustable non-medical grade face covering with its signature ButterBlend material and soft cinching beads to offer a personalized fit. According to the brand, sales will support Stance for Scrubs, which donates a pair of socks to healthcare workers for every mask that is sold.

Stance Grateful Dead Mask
Stance x Grateful Dead mask.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stance

To Buy: Stance x Grateful Dead Mask, $20; Stance.com

