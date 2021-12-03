Golf Wang’s Sold-Out Converse Chuck 70 ‘Flames’ Collab Is Restocking

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Converse is restocking its acclaimed Chuck 70 “Flames” makeup designed in collaboration with Tyler, The Creator’s Golf Wang label.

The footwear brand confirmed via its release calendar that the bold-colored lifestyle sneaker will be available to shop today at Converse.com starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 “Flames” was initially released in July and various sizes of the collab sold out within minutes. The shoe features a sail canvas upper that’s coupled with pink, blue, and purple flame graphics throughout, which is a staple design in Tyler, The Creator’s collabs. This collab also features an OrthoLite footbed for all-day comfort while the rubber midsole provides durability and a pink outsole.

“Tyler, The Creator is back with another limited-edition rework of the iconic Chuck 70 silhouette—this time refreshing his infamous flames print with a new color combo from the GOLF WANG palette. The vibrant pattern has been a staple in Tyler, The Creator’s collections for years, perfectly capturing his irreverent style,” Converse wrote for the product description of the collab.

Tyler, the Creator and Converse’s collaborative partnership began in 2017 when the duo released a series of One Star styles. Two years later, the duo dropped the Gianno, a new shoe that incorporates basketball and hiking design elements.

The Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 “Flames” will be released today at Converse.com at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $100.

The lateral side of the Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 “Flames.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse