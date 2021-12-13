GOAT and Noah Team Up on Limited-Edition ‘Mountain Goat’ Collection — and There’s a Merrell Boot Included

GOAT and Noah have teamed up on an outdoor exploration-inspired range, and for the footwear fan, it includes a stylish Merrell boot.

Using the aesthetics of 1970s mountaineering and keeping the “practical demands of life in New York City, Tokyo and beyond” in mind, GOAT and Noah have put together the “Mountain Goat” collection. The range features graphic hoodies, corduroy puffers, rugby crewnecks, heavyweight flannels and patterned caps. The looks are executed using primary colors in subdued shades, and feature hand-drawn illustrations to “bring to life the DIY mindset of the collection.”

Aside from the mountaineering inspiration, GOAT said via statement that the collection with Noah focuses on both materiality and conscious production techniques, and is built with natural fibers and modern technology for insulation rather than the heavy materials synonymous with outdoor adventure.

The highlight of the range is the reimagined Merrell Wilderness boot that will come in two colorways with stripe detailing. This particular silhouette is part of Merrell’s 1TRL collection, the outdoor brand’s fashion-meets-function arm that debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. The brand launched 1TRL in the U.K. for spring ’20 and then stateside in March of this year.

The GOAT x Noah “Mountain Goat” range is available now exclusively on the GOAT app and GOAT.com.