Fila Taps ‘Dragon Ball Z’ for a Futuristic and Colorful Sneaker Collection

Fila’s latest collection is taking a sci-fi turn, thanks to a collaboration with Toei Animation and FUnimation. The athletic brand is releasing a limited-edition collection inspired by Japanese anime cartoon “Dragon Ball Z.”

The line contains seven styles inspired by various “Dragon Ball” characters, which originally debuted at New York Comic Con this fall. Each style includes “Dragon Ball” logo accents on their tongues, heels and sock liners as well. All pairs, in both men’s and kids’ sizes, will be available at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction on Dec. 21.

The Fila Renno x Dragon Ball Goku lineup is directly inspired by the show’s protagonist, Goku. Featuring a bright orange, yellow and blue colorway, the retro-inspired style includes suede and mesh uppers with an angular textured sole.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super Renno x Goku sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The Super Goku Black colorway of the Renno sneakers, inspired by antagonist Goku Black, includes black, gray and red uppers. The mesh and suede style includes hints of pink and green as well, in a direct reference to the character’s own accessories.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super Renno x Goku Black sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The third iteration of the Renno style includes white, blue and tan uppers inspired by the “Dragon Ball” warrior Veneta. The pair is complete with exaggerated soles and cushioned insoles.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super Renno x Vegeta sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The collection’s final Renno version includes bright orange and yellow uppers, similar to the show’s mystical dragon, Shenron. Much like other Renno styles in the collection, the pair features exaggerated textured outsoles, cushioned soles and a lace-up silhouette. However, it’s the only one that’s just available in men’s sizing.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super Renno x Shenron sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Fila’s Original Fitness style, featuring low-top leather and synthetic uppers, is given a villainous treatment with a colorway inspired by antagonist Frieza. The style features a yellow, gold and purple colorway, as well as cushioned insoles and rubber outsoles.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super Ofit x Frieza sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Inspired by cat-like antagonist Beerus, Fila’s second Original Fitness style in this collection features purple suede and leather uppers with metallic gold laces. The low-top pair is complete with versatile white rubber outsoles.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super Ofit x Beerus sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

Fila’s F-13 sneaker is given slick blue and dark gray uppers, inspired by the character Trunks. The high-top style includes a cushioned footbed and velcro strap for added support and comfort, plus bold red laces for a bright finish.

Fila’s Dragon Ball Super F-13 x Trunks sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

You can currently shop the Dragon Ball x Fila collection on FootLocker.com.