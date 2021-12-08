First Avenue Nightclub Inspires Familia and Nike SB’s New Dunk Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike SB has joined forces with Familia Skateshop for its next sneaker collab.

The sportswear giant revealed on Instagram this week that the Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue” collab will hit shelves before the week’s end. In addition to sharing the release info, the brand also confirmed that the shoe is inspired by the legendary First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis, MN.

The Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue” collab features a black-based color scheme that’s combined with brick-textured overlay panels on the heel as a nod to the nightclub’s exterior. The shoe also comes with a star logo embroidered on the heel counter along with a First Ave. branded footbed featuring graphics inspired by the venue’s recognizable ticket stubs. Rounding out the look is a translucent star outsole as well as three different shoelaces options for personalization.

“Inspired by the venue’s iconic aesthetics and its synergy with skateboarding’s creativity and independent drive, the First Ave Dunk Low gives the footwear icon star billing with Midwest heritage and soul,” Nike SB wrote about the collab.

The Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue” collab will be released this Saturday exclusively at US skate shops and at select Nike SB stockists but retail pricing for the shoe hasn’t been revealed.

In related Nike SB news, there’s also a Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low collab reportedly hitting shelves in 2022.

The Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

