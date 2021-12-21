Extra Butter Channels an ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ Character for Its Upcoming Saucony Originals Collaboration

Forever inspired by art and entertainment’s most intriguing characters, Extra Butter has channeled one from a beloved Lewis Carroll novel for its next Saucony Originals collab.

The boutique’s latest sneaker collaboration references the White Rabbit from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” in terms of its design and color blocking. However, Extra Butter said in a statement that conceptually it focuses on the “down the rabbit hole” metaphor for exploring the subconscious and philosophies of the metaphysical.

Extra Butter x Saucony Originals “White Rabbit” Shadow 6000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

“In an age of information overload and technology influenced social behavior, we’re seeing a shift in questioning one’s purpose, identity and even how one can alter reality and truth around them,” Extra Butter creative director Bernie Gross said in a statement. “We’re seeing people utilize the web to dig deeper into knowledge, while others look to disconnect and explore within their subconscious for spiritual or psychedelic enlightenment. Though this shoe design is simple at first glance, there are nuances that elevate the design and speak to willingness to discover.”

The “White Rabbit” iteration of the Shadow 6000 features premium leather, pig suede and sport mesh with reflective underlays, and the “running man” that is typically on the tongue label has been replaced by a white rabbit. Also, Extra Butter reimagined the box and insole with a psychedelic design, and there is a hidden element in the shoe that the retailer said “speaks directly to the original inspiration of ‘further down the rabbit hole.'”

Additionally, Extra Butter will release a private label apparel and merch collection featuring a T-shirt, hoodie, sweatpants and a deck of playing cards.

The Extra Butter x Saucony Originals “White Rabbit” Shadow 6000 and apparel range arrives in-store and online via Extrabutterny.com on Dec. 22. A subsequent release at other global retailers in limited quantities will take place Jan. 7, 2022.

A look at the Extra Butter x Saucony Originals “White Rabbit” Shadow 6000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Another look at the Extra Butter x Saucony Originals “White Rabbit” Shadow 6000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter