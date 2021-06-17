Extra Butter & Adidas Bring on the Nostalgia With a ‘Happy Gilmore’ Collection in Honor of the Film’s 25th Anniversary 

Extra Butter and Adidas are paying tribute to everyone’s favorite rejected hockey player and his friends.

The New York-based streetwear boutique joined forces with the sportswear giant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Adam Sandler’s classic film “Happy Gilmore” with a collaborative collection.

The collection, which merges streetwear with, you guessed it, golf, takes inspiration from the films three main characters, Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and Happy Gilmore (Sandler). The collab is broken up into three different capsules, the first being The Chubbs drop, which features on-course performance gear that captures the essence of Happy’s mentor. Shoppers will find pastel and argyle-adorned polos, pleated pants and shorts all equipped with Adidas Primeknit and Wrapknit technology, making the products lightweight, comfortable and durable. The capsule also features Chubbs’ iconic line “It’s all in the hips,” embroidered on the apparel.

Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore Chubbs capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore ZG21 spiked golf shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Also included in the Chubbs capsule are the adidas ZG21 spiked golf shoe, which received a Chubbs-approved makeover. The shoes come in a clean bone-white colorway with brogue paneling and throwback fringe kiltie to go along with the Boost comfort. Giving the silhouette a signature Extra Butter touch, the shoes include gator skin and wood-grain finishing — a nod to the infamous alligator that had it out for Chubbs.

Next up is Shooter, a.k.a. Happy’s nemesis. For his drop, Adidas and Extra Butter wanted to highlight “streetwear’s disruption of gold.” In the capsule, shoppers will see Shooter finally got his coveted gold jacket, but in the form of a bomber jacket. Additionally, the gold theme is continued with the Shooter Ultraboost 1.0. The kick is upgraded with suede, gold-fleck Primeknit uppers and an imprint of the unforgettable “Shooter” hand gesture. The drop also includes golf t-shirts, and a visor and cap.

Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore Shooter Ultraboost 1.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore Shooter capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Last, but certainly not least is Happy’s drop. To honor the film’s quirky protagonist, shoppers will find the comfy adidas Adilette Boost Slide. The silhouette features a green felt footbed with anniversary branding. The drop also includes graphic t-shirts, sweatpants and a cooler bag so you can just “tap tap taparoo” on a nice cool beverage after a long day.

Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore <br />Adidas Adilette Boost Slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore Happy capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Aside from the character-specific drops, Extra Butter teamed up with Phat Scooters, Seamus Golf, Vice Golf and Asher Golf on accessories.

Ankur Amin, CEO of TGS — the parent company of Extra Butter — said in a statement that bringing the collaboration to life was a “dream project.”

“This is our most ambitious collaboration to date. It’s our first project with multiple brand partners and a multi layered marketing plan. It’s sure to wow our consumers. I’m very proud of our team for their efforts and grateful to adidas and our other partners for this opportunity,” he added.

The collaboration not only highlights a major movie in film history, but also Amin’s own passion for golf. “I love how the game builds character and how it can be enjoyed with people of any age, gender or skill level. And I love seeing youth culture taking up the game.”

“I’ve felt for years that the days of the game being seen as an elitist sport were numbered. And we’re seeing these changes in perception right before our eyes. Mens and Womens professional golf have younger social media savvy superstars now and rappers and ballers are all over instagram flexing their golf swings. Golf is growing as it gets younger and cooler and we wanted to further that conversation with this project,” Amin added.

Amin also told FN that while the collab focuses on the growth of golf and the beloved film, it’s ultimately up to “the audience to decide what it’s about to them be it the film, fashion, sport.”

“Storytelling is key to everything at Extra Butter and you can see this consistency across all of our projects past and present. For me personally though, it was about growing the game of golf by making it more approachable and cool. At the least I want to see golf as part of the conversation in street culture. The movement for more diversity and representation in golf is already underway. Golfers today don’t look the same as they did 20 years ago. They come from varied backgrounds and beginnings and we as a brand want to support and be a part of that journey.”

The Extra Butter x Happy Gilmore Collection featuring adidas, Seamus Golf, Vice Golf, Asher Golf, and Phat Scooters releases exclusively in-store at both Extra Butter locations and online on Extrabutterny.com and the Extra Butter mobile app on June 25.

“Happy Gilmore” premiered in 1996 and follows Happy as it takes of golf in an attempt to save his grandmother’s house.