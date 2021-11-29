Eminem Gives Big Sean His Ultra-Rare Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 Collab That Resells For Over $14K

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Big Sean just acquired one of the most coveted Air Jordan collabs in existence with the help of Eminem.

The rapper shared his acquisition of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collab on Instagram this week, which confirmed that the pair was personally given to him by fellow Detroit-based rapper Eminem. In addition to sharing photos of him wearing the collab, Big Sean posted a photo of a note that read “Sean!! Hope U Like!! -Marshall.”

The Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 features a predominantly black-based color scheme on the canvas upper that’s coupled with gray accents on the tongue along with metallic silver hits on the eyestay. Eminem’s branding appears on the heel tabs while Carharrt’s signature logo is found behind the tongue. Rounding out the look is a black and white midsole and a translucent outsole.

The Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collab was revealed in 2015 by Eminem on Instagram and in the post, the rapper also confirmed that only 10 pairs of the sneaker will be made available to the public via a charity auction. For fans who missed out on the limited launch, pairs of the collab are available on the secondary market, but acquiring a pair won’t be cheap.

On StockX, for instance, the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 is reselling for an average price of $14,020 at the time of publication with the lowest asking price at $62,578 for a men’s size 14 and upwards of $129,600 for sizes’ 8, 8.5, 9, 11.5 and 12.

The same shoe is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price at $25,289 for a men’s size 8 and as high as $30,000 for a men’s size 9.