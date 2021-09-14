Eames Office Creates Special Reebok Club C Collab For Friends and Family

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok and Eames Office announced in March that they have a collaboration in the works. And now, we’re learning what the project will entail.

A first look at the Eames Office x Reebok Club C collab was shared by Leo Gamboa, Reebok’s Senior Global Product Marketing Manager, on his Instagram account this week. Gamboa also offered some insight into the inspiration behind the collab on the post’s caption, which revealed that the look of the shoe references the historic landmark Eames House, which is also known as Case Study House No. 8. The Eames Office was constructed in the ’40s by the late design pioneers Charles and Ray Eames.

The shoe sports a sail-based leather upper that’s contrasted by a light brown tongue and multicolored Eames branding at the midfoot inspired by the landmark’s colorful windows. The shoe also comes with an additional pair of insoles, a small pouch, and a special box. According to the caption, this collab will only be distributed to friends and family of the two entities.

Aside from the friends-and-family Eames Office x Reebok Club C collab, the duo announced in March that collaborative products are set to drop in this fall season but details regarding the release have not been revealed.

