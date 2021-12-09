Dua Lipa Collaborates With Puma on ’90s-Inspired ‘Flutur’ Collection That Celebrates Her Albanian Heritage

Dua Lipa loves to surprise her fans. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to confirm the release of her first official collaboration with Puma.

The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are taking their partnership to the next level with a new ’90s-inspired capsule collection.

Dua Lipa and Puma announce their first product collaboration – a limited-release capsule called “Flutur,” dropping on Saturday, Dec. 18. CREDIT: PUMA/MEGA

The collaboration between the chart-topping artist and the athleticwear giant features a new motif that is symbolic of the affiliation, bringing together Lipa’s name and the brand in the form of an iridescent butterfly.

While announcing the venture, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter stated that she chose to pay homage to her heritage and wanted to celebrate the new beginning with Puma.

“For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures,” Lipa said about the Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur capsule. “They represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis. Over the past year, the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me.”

Titled Flutur, the Albanian word for butterfly, the collaboration is a tease of what’s to come in 2022, with a whole product line set to release.

The limited-edition collection will include black and white baby tees, a black hoodie and Lipa’s own Flutur version of the Puma Mayze sneaker, which is designed in a triple black leather and includes a stacked midsole and zigzag stitching on the formstrip. The Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur collection will be released on Dec. 18 on Puma.com and in stores and will range in price from $30 to $110.

Although this is the musician’s first collaboration with the brand, Lipa teamed up with Puma in April to promote the label’s sneaker silhouette: the Suede Mayu. The Suede Mayu is a part of Puma’s “She Moves Us” platform, “highlighting some of its top female brand ambassadors to celebrate the women who have moved culture and sports forward and to inspire other women around the world.”

