Dr. Martens and Suicoke Reunite to Create a New Silhouette That’s Perfect for Socks With Sandals

Dr. Martens and Suicoke are back to create a new shoe silhouette that speaks to the artistry of both brands while also offering a new vision of what the brands can create together.

The collaborators produced the DM Mura, which features both brands’ innovative design aspects. It incorporates the lightweight Lorsan outsole from Dr. Martens and the slip-on “Mura” silhouette from Suicoke. The shoes come in Black Smooth Leather or Black New Vibrance Croco, which includes crocodile embossing on the upper of the sandal and an inner neoprene upper to help enhance the flexibility and comfort of the sandals. Also, the sandals come debossed with Dr. Martens and Suicoke branding with hook closures and a velcro heel strip.

On the reunion of the brands, Enrico Pasi, EMEA general director of Suicoke said, “Dr. Martens not only defined various youth culture movements like Punk and New Wave but also shaped the identity of different decades.” Previously, the duo collaborated on a pair of sandals that released last March.

Dr. Martens is a legacy brand that was one of the many at the helm of the grunge era of the ’90s. Known for their striking, rugged design, the brand’s shoes are easy to spot thanks to the eye-catching yellow stitching and their signature shape.

Suicoke, a Japanese brand, has changed how consumers feel about sandals by putting them on the center stage of Eastern streetwear. The company creates a variety of shoes that speaks to its heritage while also innovating colorful and modern designs that nod the current generation.

The collaboration releases on Aug. 28 and will be available at Drmartens.com and select partners.

Dr. Martens x Suicoke’s DM Mura sandals in Black New Vibrance Croco. CREDIT: Dr. Martens