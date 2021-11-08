Dr. Martens x Stüssy Collaborate on Workwear Boots Inspired by the ’60s

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Martens and Stüssy have collaborated on new workwear-inspired boot.

The men’s style is a re-imagination of Stüssy’s signature 6-eye boot inspired by one of Dr. Martens’ original work boots from the ’60s. Merging Stüssy’s California streetwear aesthetic with Dr. Martens’ 939 silhouette, the boot features a commando BEN outsole, padded collar and rope laces for a rugged look.

Dr. Martens and Stüssy’s new collaboration reimagines Stüssy’s signature 6-eye boot with a rugged workwear-inspired look. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The shoe is available in two colorways for $160, including wheat suede and black leather. Both feature Stüssy branding debossed below the collar pad and behind the tongue, and are finished with signature Dr. Martens details like their yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loops.

The Dr. Martens x Stüssy 939 Boot will be available for purchase via DrMartens.com, Stussy.com and select Dover Street Market locations, on Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Dr. Martens x Stüssy 939 Boot is also inspired by one of Dr. Martens’ original work boot models from the 1960s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens teamed up with Herschel Supply Co., Marc Jabobs and Supreme separately this year just to name a few. On the other hand, Stüssy has had an impressive line-up of collaborations in 2021, too, such as Swedish label Our Legacy, Comme de Garcons, Birkenstock and Nike.

Over the past four decades, streetwear has gone from rebellious undercurrent culture to the uniform of the masses. Tightly tied to the worlds of skateboarding, music and art, the subgenre of fashion has found its way by bringing together genres as a form of wearable messaging, satirical styling and can’t-miss collabs.